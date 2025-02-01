Rey Mysterio Wants To Win His Second Royal Rumble For This Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer

Saturday's highly anticipated Royal Rumble event has not yet started, but the Rumble festivities have been in full swing in Indianapolis. On the kickoff show for Saturday's show, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio staked his claim on a second Royal Rumble victory, all for one special fellow Hall of Famer: the late, great, Eddie Guerrero.

Mysterio appeared alongside Pat McAfee and Michael Cole Friday to speak about the historic Rumble event. McAfee asked Mysterio to detail his chances of claiming a second Royal Rumble victory. After taking to the supportive crowd for their cheers, Mysterio began to speak about his intentions for his first Rumble in two years.

"Two years of me being out of the Rumble due to injuries," Mysterio explained. "I want to repeat history, and I want to do it for that friend that we all know."

The Indianapolis crowd began shouting the late, great Guerrero's name, much to Mysterio's enjoyment. With a smile, Mysterio motioned to Cole, and mentioned Guerrero's past with the veteran commentator.

"Man, if that energy from Eddie doesn't fill me up ... I don't know what will," Mysterio concluded. "Let's repeat history [tonight]!"

Cole forwarded his well wishes to Mysterio, and similarly hoped for a repeat of his incredible 2006 Royal Rumble victory. Mysterio's 2006 performance also allowed him to break a record for the longest performance in a Royal Rumble match, where he survived for an hour and two minutes before becoming the last man standing. Mysterio's record held strong for twelve years until Daniel Bryan (now known as Bryan Danielson) broke it in 2018 with his hour and sixteen minute-long performance at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

After Mysterio's 2006 victory, he contributed his victory to Guerrero, who had passed away that past November due to heart failure. Whether Mysterio will invoke the "Latino Heat's" energy to bring home another Rumble victory remains to be seen.