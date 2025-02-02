Cope Challenges Jon Moxley To AEW World Title Match At Revolution PPV On Collision

WWE Hall of Famer Cope has been on a mission to defend AEW from world champion Jon Moxley's quest to purge the company of those he feels are disloyal, lazy, or otherwise unworthy. Sick of Moxley's vulgar displays of power, the former TNT Champion is finally staking his claim to challenge the rogue champion, throwing down the gauntlet on Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision."

"So what's your plan Moxley? I don't know," Cope asked, noting that even the AEW audience seemed confused by Moxley's muddled plans for a great leap forward. "I think you're one of those guys who likes to shout at clouds and look around and blame everyone else. I think you're a malcontent."

The Rated R Superstar COPE wants AEW World Champ Jon Moxley to look in the mirror and RESPECT those who laid the foundation in this business! And the CHALLENGE is thrown DOWN! Watch #AEWCollision on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/XB7Har1dbB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2025

According to Cope, he doesn't like malcontents, as he feels they have no capability of self-reflection.

"So Moxley, can you do that?...Can you look in a mirror and realize you're the one that always seems to be here?" Cope asked, infuriated that Moxley is hiding the AEW World title in as briefcase during the company's debut on a new streaming platform. "Me and many like me made it better for your generation. My generation did that! That's because of us!...That AEW World Championship, it is the most important thing in this industry and you want to hide it away? That's gonna change. Because I'm going to beat you up. I'm going to hurt you. When you're a relic, getting out of bed at 65 and you can barely make it out and your daughter looks up at you and says 'Dad, what's wrong?' It's gonna be because of me. So here it is, Moxley, for the first time ever, one on one, March 9, Los Angeles, Revolution, Cope vs. Mox for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Step up and accept kid."

Moxley has yet to accept Cope's challenge. He has been AEW World Champion since Wrestle Dream, when he defeated his former friend Bryan Danielson, which marked the beginning of Moxley's descent into madness.