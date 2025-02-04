Ring Boy Lawsuit Vs. WWE Expected To Advance After Maryland Upholds Child Victims Act

The "Ring Boy" lawsuit filed against Linda and Vince McMahon is expected to continue after a ruling from The Supreme Court of Maryland. In October, the suit was filed against the McMahons by five anonymous plaintiffs represented by William Hughes Jr. of Murphy Falcon and Murphy, alleging that during their time working for WWE as ring boys, they were subjected to years of sexual abuse at the hands of ring announcer Mel Phillips while the McMahons ignored and fostered an environment for such abuse to occur.

The suit was stayed in December to await a decision on the constitutionality of the Child Victims Act of 2023, which would serve to remove the statute of limitations for historic child sexual abuse cases. The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the Act was constitutional with a 4-3 vote; Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader wrote the majority opinion, and with that decision made there appears to be nothing holding the suit back moving forward. The latest update on the case's docket report was a joint status report also on Monday, noting that at the time of filing the case was waiting for the decision to be made.

Vince and Linda McMahon were reported as separated last year by the Washington Post, with that being confirmed later by Mrs. McMahon's attorney, Laura Brevetti. Vince McMahon is also defending allegations of sex trafficking by Janel Grant, with a recently amended complaint filed by Grant's attorneys arguing why the case should not be taken to arbitration. Linda McMahon was nominated by US President Donald Trump for the Secretary of Education post, though her appointment has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.