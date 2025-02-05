Backstage Report Clarifies The New Day's WWE Raw Entrance Theme Confusion

The New Day has new entrance music to match their new heel attitude. The duo debuted a new entrance theme on Monday. The closed captioning on Netflix credited the theme to former WWE house composer Jim Johnston, sparking speculation that WWE had brought the songsmith back into the corporate fold as one of the many changes in the Netflix era. This is apparently not so.

According to Fightful Select, the song was not a Johnston production. The track was produced by Swayzee and featured rapper and wrestling fan MegaRan on vocals. According to Fightful, Johnston still does not work for WWE and there are no plans to bring Johnston back into the company despite the closed-captioning mishap.

Johnston is responsible for dozens of iconic WWE theme songs from Triple H to The Rock to Steve Austin to Batista, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and more, he worked for WWE until 2017, when he was replaced by the group CFO$, who were then replaced by Def Rebel. Since being released, Johnston has made themes for independent stars like PCO and has even made overtures to AEW about possibly producing music for the WWE competitor, though AEW is currently reliant on Mikey Rukus, as well as the many songs that Tony Khan has licensed like "Jane" by Starship or "The Final Countdown" by Europe. Johnston recently criticized WWE theme songs that have been made since his departure, as he believes the modern themes don't "make you feel anything," despite being the main job of the pieces.