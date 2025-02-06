AEW's Jeff Jarrett Addresses Doubters Of His World Title Aspirations

"The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett hasn't held a world championship since his 83-day reign with the AAA Mega Championship back in 2018, and his recent AEW World Championship aspirations have led to the 57-year-old veteran facing some criticism online. However, according to Jarrett in an episode of his "My World" podcast, his newfound goals are a callback to vintage wrestling storytelling.

"As long as you're talking about it, it's all positive!" Jarrett noted in response to his critics, before looking back to the car rides he had early in his career with the veterans of the time — Jerry Jarrett, Jerry Lawler, Bill Dundee, and others. "Lawler's entire success was built on the fact of 'quest for the gold' ... So the whole premise of his entire career, for multiple years — in a lot of ways, in his wrestling prime — was built, and he knew he was never going to be world champion."

Jarrett further explained that other wrestlers would always have been chosen over Lawler, but that the entire Memphis wrestling territory was built on a belt that Lawler would never win. Instead, Lawler's losses created chatter — much like the talks around Jarrett are now.

