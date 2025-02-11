WWE Raw Live Coverage 2/10 - Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Continue, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Vs. Damage CTRL

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 10, 2025, coming to you live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee!

The next two entrants into the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches at WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1 will be revealed tonight, as Logan Paul goes one-on-one with Rey Mysterio while Bayley squares off with Lyra Valkyria in a pair of Qualifier matches. As of right now, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, and CM Punk have all secured their spots in the Men's Elimination Chamber, and Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair have earned their spots in the Women's Elimination Chamber.

Speaking of Morgan, she will be joining forces with her Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez to collide with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL in tag team action. Morgan, Rodriguez, and Damage CTRL have been no strangers to one another over the course of the last few weeks, having met another in a number of singles and tag team matches featuring various members.

Additionally, CM Punk will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share as he prepares for the aforementioned Men's Elimination Chamber. AJ Styles will also be appearing as he makes his return to "WWE Raw".