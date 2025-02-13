Bully Ray Reads Between The Lines Of What AEW's Kenny Omega Has Been Saying

After recovering from his lengthy battle with diverticulitis, AEW's Kenny Omega made his return to wrestling in NJPW, facing Gabe Kidd at the Wrestle Dynasty event, before making his way back to AEW and returning to his feud with Don Callis and his family. However, Bully Ray believes that Omega has been saying more with his interviews than many are letting on.

"That is so indicative of even where Kenny's head is at," Bully said on "Busted Open Radio." about Omega choosing to have his return take place in NJPW. "As a wrestler, you can only sit back for so long as see the guys on the other side get the treatment that they get." The veteran then added that Omega might make great money in AEW, but that he has to be aware of how royally he gets treated by the Japan fanbase in a similar way to how Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes are treated in WWE.

"You don't think Kenny wants to be on the cover of WWE 2K? The big video game nerd that he is?" Bully asked. "You'd be a fool to not think Kenny Omega wants all that smoke; we all do, we all do." Bully Ray then added that Omega, like other wrestlers, likely grew up wanting to work the main event of WrestleMania, and suggested that this has likely always been the former AEW World Champion's childhood dream.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.