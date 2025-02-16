AEW Star Chris Jericho Breaks Down The New Media Landscape

With all the recent developments in media and streaming, pro wrestling quickly followed suit, with WWE leading the charge with their massive Netflix deal, and AEW similarly securing a streaming deal with MAX. Wrestling veteran Chris Jericho recently sat down for an interview with "Sports Illustrated" to share his take on the developments in media and his experiences with it so far.

"It's the way of the future, I think as the years go on – and there won't be too many of them – I think cable television, as a whole, will fairly probably pretty much go away at some point," Jericho said, noting how picture quality and availability are major positive points for streaming. "We have such a great relationship with Warner Brothers, and TNT, and TBS, I think it's very important that we were able to move on to MAX." Jericho then added that he's been able to watch his matches on MAX since the move.

"As a company, it's kind of been sort of business as usual, as an individual, as a performer, I always try to up the ante, so to speak," Jericho added when asked how he feels about the changes streaming has brought to AEW. Despite this, the veteran admitted that the business of pro wrestling is based on television revenue. "We've had ups and downs as far as ratings and demos, but we still always do really, really well on cable. We're still – you know – if we're not number two, we're in the top five or at least top ten, and that's out of thousands of shows."

