Bully Ray Names WWE & AEW Talent He'd Pick To Work With Today

Industry and in-ring experience that spans several decades is invaluable when being passed on to a new wave of talent. Veteran wrestlers, albeit the ones to pass down knowledge, continue to learn despite being near the end of their careers, knowing that adapting to the strengths and styles of their young counterparts helps development. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave a list on "Busted Open" of WWE and AEW talent he would pick to work with today.

"If I was gonna have another match tomorrow and I wanted to be in the ring, if they said, 'Bully, you could have a match with anybody,' and I needed somebody to learn from, I would pick Dustin [Rhodes]. I would pick Randy Orton, I would pick Dustin, I would pick Christian [Cage]. Those are three phenomenal names as far as guys that could make you work up to a level, work up to a level in the ring," Ray proudly remarked.

Ray worked several matches against Rhodes and Orton in WWE but has shared the ring with Cage many times throughout their years in WWE and TNA Wrestling. Ray gave extended praise to Rhodes while giving advice to young and aspiring wrestlers.

"If I'm a young wrestler in AEW, I am speaking with Dustin Rhodes as much as possible, trying to get as much knowledge from him as possible. If you are thinking of going to a credible wrestling school, Dustin's school is an extremely credible one, and there are only a handful of credible schools in my eyes out there," Ray would say referring to the Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Leander, Texas.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.