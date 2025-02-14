JBL Calls These WWE Hall Of Famers The Greatest Tag Team In Wrestling History

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield got inducted back in 2021 not just for his work as a singles star, but for being one of the most decorated tag team wrestlers in the history of the company. JBL won three WWE Tag Team Championships with Ron "Faarooq" Simmons as The Acolytes and then the APA, and were known as one of the hardest hitting duos in the business, but in the eyes of Layfield, they pale in comparison the original hard-hitters of tag team wrestling, Hawk and Animal, The Road Warriors. During a recent episode of "Something to Wrestle," JBL was asked if any team has ever gotten as over as Hawk and Animal, to which the WWE Hall of Famer said this:

"No, not even close, and I don't think there's a second place. I mean those guys, they set the tone for everything. You know, the people try to copy the Road Warriors; they were first. It's kind of like going back and saying, 'Hey, is Jesse Owens the greatest track guy of all time? Is Roger Banister is the greatest miler of all time.' It's kind of like going back and saying, 'Well, no, there are guys that have run a lot faster now. But their place in history is assured because they were first and they were historic.' The Road Warriors are historic and first. There was nothing like the Road Warriors. Everybody wanted to work with those guys. You know, they were stiff, they were big, and they didn't sell a lot. Who cared? You drew a ton of money with those guys."

JBL did get to share the ring with The Road Warriors in WWE during the 1990s, but a tag team match between the APA and The Road Warriors unfortunately never materialised.