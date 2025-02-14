Indie Wrestler Charlie Tiger Arrested For Making Terroristic Threats At IRS Office

Independent wrestling star Charlie Tiger, whose real name is Charles Hutton, was arrested on February 10 for allegedly threatening and harassing employees at an IRS facility in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, which led to an evacuation of staff in the building.

According to the "Cherry Hill Courier-Post," which first published the report, police responded to a call at 2:20 PM EST this past Monday about a suspicious man wearing a mask and carrying a backpack. Officers assisted the IRS employees in evacuating the building safely. Following an inspection by law enforcement using bomb-sniffing dogs, officers declared the IRS facility safe for employees to return to work. The "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" noted that Hutton was unarmed and was detained without incident. Hutton was charged with making terrorist threats and one count of harassment.

Hutton started his pro-wrestling career eight years ago, working for independent promotions such as IWA Mid South, CZW, ECWA, Rockstar Pro, and MCW. He is currently the Unsanctioned Pro Heavyweight Champion (356 days) at Unsanctioned Pro, an independent promotion based in Columbus, Ohio. His last match was on January 19, when he participated in a 30-person Rumble match at Game Changer Wrestling's "The People vs. GCW" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.