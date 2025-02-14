WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 2/14 - WWE Women's Championship On The Line, Solo Sikoa Appears & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on February 14, 2025, coming to you live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.!

Tiffany Stratton will be putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Bayley on the January 17 edition of "SmackDown" as she defends against Nia Jax. Stratton and Jax are no strangers to one another, having been allies until Stratton cashed in her Women's Money In The Bank briefcase on Jax to dethrone her as titleholder on the January 3 episode of "SmackDown".

Solo Sikoa will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Sikoa made his return to "SmackDown" in the closing moments of last week's show, leaving Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes laid out after he and Jey Uso had defeated Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in tag team action.

Speaking of Fatu, he has a chance to secure his spot in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match as he collides with Damian Priest and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Qualifier Match. The winner will be joining CM Punk, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul with the latter two competitors having earned their spots last Friday and this past Monday on "WWE Raw" respectively.

Meanwhile, in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber, Alexa Bliss qualified for the match this past Friday, as did the aforementioned Bayley on Monday's "Raw" to join one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan. Tonight, Chelsea Green and the other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi look to earn their own spots as they square off with one another.