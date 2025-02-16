Former WWE Women's Champion Rockin Robin Announces Final Public Appearance

In 1992, Rockin' Robin marked her final professional wrestling match. 33 years later, the former WWE Women's Champion is now preparing for her final public appearance.

As announced by Martin "Tmart" Damato on Facebook, wrestling fans will have an opportunity to meet Robin one last time at the upcoming Gathering VI convention, which emanates from the Hilton University Place in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Gathering VI spans five days, beginning on July 30 and ending on August 3, with other advertised appearances from John Bradshaw Layfield, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Tully Blanchard, Magnum T.A., Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, and more. The convention itself is presented by TMart Promotions.

"This talent has informed me that this will be the final appearance of her career," the post read. "So this will be your last opportunity to get your autographs or photo ops. We welcome her for the first time ever to the Hilton and her final appearance. Former WWF Women's World Champion, former UWF Women's World Champion, Rockin Robin."

Half-sister of WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Robin began her in-ring career in 1986 by training with Nelson Royal. The following year, she debuted in WWE (then known as WWF), where she repeatedly battled Sensational Sherri for the WWE Women's Championship. Eventually, Robin's efforts paid off as she dethroned Sherri in October 1998. In her reign, Robin successfully defended the title against Sherri and Judy Martin. In 1990, Robin departed from WWE, causing WWE to vacate and later retire the Women's Championship until its reactivation in 1993.

Following her WWE exit, Robin notably spent time in Japan as well as Florida's Universal Wrestling Federation, the latter in which she picked up the UWF Women's World Championship, before hanging up her boots in 1992.