WWE Raw Live Coverage 2/17 - Sami Zayn, Naomi & Bianca Belair Appear, Women's IC Title #1 Contenders Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 17, 2025, coming to you live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina!
Lyra Valkyria's first challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Championship will be determined tonight, as Ivy Nile will be taking on Dakota Kai in a Number One Contenders Match. While Nile has made it clear that she wants a title shot over the course of the past couple of weeks, Valkyria previously defeated Kai in the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural titleholder.
Sami Zayn will be making an appearance on tonight's show as tensions between him and longtime friend/rival Kevin Owens in light of the latter hitting the former with a piledriver during an attack he had launched on him a few weeks ago. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair also have something on their minds to share after "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis showed them surveillance footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking away from outside the area as Jade Cargill was being loaded into an ambulance moments she had been taken out by a mystery assailant a number of weeks ago.
Speaking of Rodriguez, she will be going head-to-head with Roxanne Perez while her Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor squares off with Seth "Freakin" Rollins as the final two entrants in the Men's and Women's Elimination Chambers will be revealed. CM Punk, John Cena, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul will be joined by either Rollins or Balor in the Men's Match, and Rodriguez or Perez will be joining Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and the aforementioned Morgan, Belair, and Naomi.
Additionally, AJ Styles will be competing in his first match since the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble on February 1 as he goes one-on-one with another member of Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio. The two men came face-to-face with one another during last week's edition of "Raw" in a verbal confrontation that turned physical also involving Carlito. Pete Dunne will also be facing Penta after the latter defeated the former on the January 20 episode of "Raw".
We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video of Kevin Owens' attack on Sami Zayn a couple of weeks ago.
Zayn then makes his way out to the ring.
We Hear From Sami Zayn
Zayn says it's been a rough couple of weeks, so the warm welcome from the live crowd is appreciated. He says he's had a couple of weeks as he's been rehabbing to think about his history with Kevin Owens, then says no other two guys have been tied to each other from the beginning of their careers like him and Owens. He says there's obviously going to be a lot of betrayals and forgiveness in a story that long, but there's no forgiving or forgetting this time because it was different. He says this time was't about sending a message or Owens wanting to get ahead, but rather wanting to end his career. He says Owens didn't get the job done, and he's still standing. Zayn admits his neck isn't 100%, but he still has enough in him for a fight and informs him that he'll be in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for WWE Elimination Chamber.
Adam Pearce marks his way down to the ring and says Zayn has been given the answer of no to the match more than once by numerous people. He says as much as he would love nothing more than to make a match between Zayn and Owens official, the answer is still no. Zayn tells Pearce as he heads to the back that he isn't leaving the ring until he gets his match against Owens. He says he couldn't sanction a match between them, and he couldn't stop Owens with whatever he wanted to do. He says even if Zayn wins the match, he still loses and asks what he wants him to do.
Zayn says that while Pearce can't stop Owens, he can't stop him either. He demands the match from Pearce, and Pearce makes it official as an Unsanctioned Match.
Dominik Mysterio and Carlito then make their way out to the ring. AJ Styles follows.
Dominik Mysterio (w/ Carlito) vs. AJ Styles
The bell rings and the two lock up. They take turns locking one another in submission holds, but Styles looks to fly off the top. Carlito trips him, opening the door for Dominik to land a tope suicida on him.
Dominik dumps Styles inside the ring, then wears him down with another submission and stomps on his chest using the ropes. He whips Styles into the mat, then flies over the top rope to level Styles and follows it up The Three Amigos. Styles prevents Dominik from landing the third suplex, but Dominik dials it up for a 619 and ascends to the top. He looks to land a Frog Splash, but Styles moves out of the way to avoid it.
Styles turns Dominik inside out with a clothesline, then delivers a shoulderbreaker to him off his shoulders. Carlito looks to interfere, but Styles levels him. Dominik looks to take advantage and rolls up Styles, but Styles kicks out and lands the Styles Clash for the win.
Winner: AJ Styles
After the match, Bron Breakker sneaks up behind Styles. He looks to land a spear on Styles, but Styles moves out of the way and Breakker accidentally spears Dominik. Breakker gets fired up and rips off his shirt, but Styles catches it in response and stares down Breakker.
