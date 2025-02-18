WWE Raw Live Coverage 2/17 - Sami Zayn, Naomi & Bianca Belair Appear, Women's IC Title #1 Contenders Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 17, 2025, coming to you live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina!

Lyra Valkyria's first challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Championship will be determined tonight, as Ivy Nile will be taking on Dakota Kai in a Number One Contenders Match. While Nile has made it clear that she wants a title shot over the course of the past couple of weeks, Valkyria previously defeated Kai in the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural titleholder.

Sami Zayn will be making an appearance on tonight's show as tensions between him and longtime friend/rival Kevin Owens in light of the latter hitting the former with a piledriver during an attack he had launched on him a few weeks ago. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair also have something on their minds to share after "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis showed them surveillance footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking away from outside the area as Jade Cargill was being loaded into an ambulance moments she had been taken out by a mystery assailant a number of weeks ago.

Speaking of Rodriguez, she will be going head-to-head with Roxanne Perez while her Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor squares off with Seth "Freakin" Rollins as the final two entrants in the Men's and Women's Elimination Chambers will be revealed. CM Punk, John Cena, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul will be joined by either Rollins or Balor in the Men's Match, and Rodriguez or Perez will be joining Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and the aforementioned Morgan, Belair, and Naomi.

Additionally, AJ Styles will be competing in his first match since the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble on February 1 as he goes one-on-one with another member of Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio. The two men came face-to-face with one another during last week's edition of "Raw" in a verbal confrontation that turned physical also involving Carlito. Pete Dunne will also be facing Penta after the latter defeated the former on the January 20 episode of "Raw".

We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video of Kevin Owens' attack on Sami Zayn a couple of weeks ago.

Zayn then makes his way out to the ring.