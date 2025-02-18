WWE Star: 'I Enjoy The Triple H Era 20 Times More' Than Promotion Under Vince McMahon

"The Paul Levesque Era" of WWE has been widely considered an overwhelming success since the former WWE Champion took over the creative direction of the company in the summer of 2022. It isn't just the fans who are enjoying the product these days, either, as a number of roster members who have worked for both Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Vince McMahon say they enjoy the job more now than they did when McMahon was in charge. One of those people is Carlito, who was asked on a recent edition of the "Insight" podcast if he prefers the company now more than he did 20 years ago.

"I don't want to sound like a suck up," Carlito said. "If you say something bad when you're not with the company you're bitter, if you say something good you're a suck up, [but] I enjoy the Triple H era 20 times more."

When asked why he prefers Levesque's way of doing things, Carlito explained that "The Game" is simply moving the business forward, while also creating a healthier atmosphere backstage.

"He's doing the youth movement, which wasn't — they didn't have that in the past," he said. "It doesn't really help me out now, but I appreciate that's the way the business is going ... just the backstage is different. I mean all the bullies are gone. I didn't get bullied, it was still that kind of mentality, and just a lot of the toxicity is gone, you know what I mean? Backstage is like — it's boring, but it's a good boring."

Carlito rounded off by saying that he was recently talking to R-Truth and Lilian Garcia who agreed that the backstage atmosphere in WWE is not as lively as it used to be, but that a less lively backstage was a good thing.

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.