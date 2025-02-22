AEW's Jake Roberts Recalls His Own Snake Choking Him Out During Ricky Steamboat Match

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts had many iconic segments with his snakes during his run with the promotion, like getting it to bite "Macho Man" Randy Savage during their feud or the time when he tossed his snake on Andre The Giant. However, things didn't always go as planned and, according to Roberts, it once turned on him during a match.

During an episode of his "The Snake Pit" podcast, Roberts was asked if he had any good memories about wrestling in Indianapolis and mentioned WrestleMania 7, when he competed against The Undertaker, as well as one of his clashes with "The Dragon." "Another big thing in Indianapolis was I wrestled Ricky Steamboat there, and the snake attacked me!" he recalled. "He got wrapped around my f***ing neck and choked me out." When asked how he ended up getting the snake off of him, Roberts added that he couldn't and that Steamboat had to save him from the snake.

Interestingly, Roberts has admitted that he's actually afraid of snakes and that he never got used to being bit by them, during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." The veteran also claimed that he simply went with snakes for his gimmick because most people are afraid of the reptiles. Additionally, Roberts has also claimed that the idea for the snakes was a combined effort between him and Vince McMahon, and added how he got a million dollar deal to change his gimmick, which most likely helped him face his fear of snakes.

