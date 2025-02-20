AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 2/19 - Revolution International Championship Series Kicks Off, Street Fight & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on February 19, 2025, coming to you live from the Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix, Arizona!

The Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong will be going one-on-one with longtime rival Orange Cassidy in a Revolution International Championship Series as the two meet each other in the ring for the first time since the latter, Kyle O'Reilly, HOOK, and Mark Briscoe defeated the former, Chris Jericho, Bryan Keith, and Big Bill in an Eight Man Tag Team Match on the August 28, 2024 episode of "Dynamite". The winner of tonight's match will earn the opportunity to challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship on next week's edition of "Dynamite", before the victor of that match will go on to defend the title against Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution on March 9.

Speaking of Bill, he will be competing in a match of his own tonight when he collides with Powerhouse Hobbs in a Street Fight as tensions between the two men, the aforementioned Jericho and Keith, The Outrunners, and Bandido have had no shortage of encounters with one another across AEW television. Things between the seven men culminated during last week's edition of "Dynamite" when Hobbs came to Bandido and The Outrunners aid after Jericho, Bill, and Keith had launched an attack on them during a tense stare down between Jericho and Bandido.

Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook of The Opps will be joining forces to go head-to-head with The Patriarchy's Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Kip Sabian in trios competition. The two parties have been no strangers to one another over the course of the past several weeks, having met one another in a series of verbal confrontations, physical brawls, singles matches, and tag team matches.

Additionally, "Hangman" Adam Page and MJF will be meeting with one another tonight after a major pull apart brawl broke out between them last week in light of a victory MJF scored over Dustin Rhodes.