Booker T Suggests Wrestling Journalist Dave Meltzer Is On AEW Payroll (Or Should Be)

It's no secret that "Wrestling Observer Radio's" Dave Meltzer has become a fan of AEW's product since they burst onto the scene in 2019. He often credits the company for becoming a platform to showcase the best wrestling in the world and applauds the talent on the roster for their in-ring ability. However, Meltzer's consistent praise for AEW has led many to question whether he's working for the company, including "WWE NXT" color commentator Booker T, who recently shared his thoughts on Meltzer being on AEW's payroll on a recent edition of "Hall of Fame."

"Maybe he's looking for a job, maybe he's on the payroll, I don't know." Booker T said. "You can get ticked off listening to some of the stuff that comes out of his mouth when he's talking about AEW, like I said, you swear he's on the payroll. And if he's not on the payroll, he should be on the payroll just because I've sat and I've watched that show and sometimes I feel like they could be doing a whole lot, not sometimes, I feel like they could be doing so much better and I'm going to leave it at that because it's not my thing."

Booker T isn't the only WWE Hall Of Famer to question if Meltzer is working with AEW, as last October Eric Bischoff claimed that the wrestling journalist owns three percent of the company and wants him to admit it in order to end the speculation.

