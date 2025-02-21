WWE's Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Circling Role In Film From Major Hollywood Director

At one point, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was the highest-paid actor for three years back-to-back from 2019 to 2021 as well as for 2016, but until now the 52-year-old hasn't had the opportunity to work with the award-winning Martin Scorsese. According to a recent report from "Deadline," Johnson is set to produce and star in the next Scorsese project.

The report claims that the still-untitled film has been written by Nick Bilton, and will focus on the rise of a mob boss — who Johnson will naturally play — in the underworld of Hawaii. The story will take place in either the 1960s or 1970s, and revolve around a "formidable and charismatic" mob boss, who builds a powerful criminal empire after waging a war against syndicates and corporations, while still maintaining a close tie to his ancestral land, which he aims to preserve. Interestingly, the plot is allegedly based on an untold true story in which a criminal mastermind took the reins of the Hawaiian underground. The film will also feature Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt, who share production credits for the project.

Outside of the yet-to-be-named film, Johnson has been very busy in Hollywood, so far releasing Christmas-themed film, "Red One," and reprising his role as Maui in "Moana 2," both released in late 2024,; a live-action version of the first "Moana" movie in which he yet again plays Maui is set for release in 2026; fans will also see him in "The Smashing Machine," a biopic of UFC legend Mark Kerr, which has already wrapped up filming and is set to release sometime this year.