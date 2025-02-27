AEW's Tony Schiavone Calls Working With This WWE Hall Of Famer A Highlight Of Career

Pro wrestling, like any art form, is all about capturing memories that will last a lifetime. For AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, who was the lead voice behind every match and eye-opening interviews in WCW, recalls many impressionable moments on his "What Happened When" podcast each week. However, in a recent episode of his podcast, Schiavone reflects on what it was like to call play-by-plays with WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura and its significance on his career.

"I loved working with Jesse. Jesse and I were friends," Schiavone said. "It was and will always be one of the highlights of my career...I always thought that Eric [Bischoff] was saddled with a very, very big contract with Jesse, and Eric did not like that they had to pay him so much money, so Eric kind of wanted to phase him out of nothing else to save money. I don't know what Jesse was making back then, but I know Eric didn't like it. I know JR didn't like it...I always saw it as Eric wanted to move him on because of the money."

Ventura's move to WCW took place after he left WWE in 1990. His time in WCW was brief, lasting from 1992 to 1994. While Schiavone speculated that financial issues led to Ventura's departure, Ventura asserts that after Hulk Hogan joined WWE's top rival, he realized his time with the company was limited. As many recall, Ventura and Hogan transitioned from being close friends to adversaries after "The Body" tried to encourage his fellow coworkers to unionize, an initiative that Hogan reported to Vince McMahon.

