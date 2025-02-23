Chris Jericho Rolls Up Bandido To Retain ROH World Title In AEW Collision Main Event

Chris Jericho retained his ROH World Championship over Bandido in the main event of "AEW Collision."

Bandido has been feuding with "The Learning Tree" and his branches, Bryan Keith and Big Bill, since his return at December's Final Battle event to confront the ROH World Champion; he defeated Keith in his first AEW match in 603 days on "Collision" two weeks ago, going on to pin Jericho in trios action at "ROH/AEW Global Wars" in Australia a few days later. There were moments on Saturday where it appeared he may repeat the feat to win his second reign with the title, hitting a frog splash and a roll-up for respective near-falls.

After a fairly evenly fought bout, where-in Bandido had kicked out of a Codebreaker and escaped an extended stretch in the Liontamer submission, it was the luchador that appeared to have the bout under wraps from a rolling cross body, earning yet another near-fall before following up with a knee strike. He looked for the 21-Plex to finish things off, but Jericho caught him with a roll-up to get the winning pinfall and promptly escape the ring with his title. That makes it two wins in two for Jericho over Bandido with the ROH title on the line, having first beat his predecessor in his first reign in 2022. Jericho's latest win over Bandido makes the third title defense of this reign – 123 days at the time of writing.