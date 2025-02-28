Kevin Nash Recalls Giving This Late WWE Star A Receipt At The 1994 Royal Rumble

As part of his "Kliq THIS" podcast, "Big Daddy Cool" Kevin Nash invites listeners to submit questions through the "#AskNash" portal. In a recent episode, a fan inquired, "Can you explain what happened between you and Virgil on the '94 Royal Rumble? Did you guys talk before/after the match? Did Vince say anything?" With a brief laugh, Nash responded directly, noting that his strategy going into the 1994 Royal Rumble was to follow the eye-for-an-eye concept with Virgil, which Vince McMahon was pleased to witness.

"He potato me, like, twice," Nash replied. "I just clubbed him back...It wasn't a big deal to me...[Vince said] 'Way to go, Big D!' I got over. I did what they wanted me to do that night."

Although the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion did not win the 1994 Royal Rumble and was eliminated approximately 18 minutes after entering at number 13, Nash eliminated seven opponents. He was collectively eliminated by Crush, Bam Bam Bigelow, Mabel, Thurman "Sparky" Plugg, and Shawn Michaels. The overall victory was shared between Bret Hart and Lex Luger.

