Backstage Update On The Rock's Surprise WWE SmackDown Appearance

The February 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown" had a lot of people talking as The Rock made his return to the show to call out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The announcement that 'The Final Boss' would be on "SmackDown" was made just over 24 hours before the show went live, and once The Rock's segment was over, people had more questions than answers. During a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer gave an update on the chaos that went on backstage, as well as where he thinks the angle between The Rock and Rhodes could be heading.

"Two or three hours before the show started, it was basically like he's going to do what he's going to do, but nobody was really sure what he was going to do. Then once it was over, I think people were even less sure because I have no idea what he was going to do other than like–I guess the idea is he's...Cody's going to turn him down and then there's going to be a feud." While Meltzer can only speculate what The Rock has up his sleeve, he gets the sense that WWE might be trying to recreate a famous story with The Rock and Rhodes in the positions of two very famous WWE names. "I got the impression he was coming back to be Mr. McMahon and try to make Cody Rhodes his Steve Austin."

Meltzer rounded off by saying that WWE had an entire show ready and prepared to air, but due to the last minute inclusion of The Rock's segment, almost the entire show had to be changed in order to fit The Rock's segment in.

