Karrion Kross Talks Releasing First Short Film, Applying Acting Lessons To WWE TV

Karrion Kross' character work is usually what his fans rave about, and while he's yet to win gold in WWE since his original main roster call up, his promo segments and feuds have been memorable for the most part. According to the former NXT World Champion, himself, he's been flexing his creative chops in filmmaking and even put some work in to improve his character work for the road ahead.

"I just produced my first short film in Los Angeles, and so that'll be coming out this year," Kross revealed during an interview with Matt Serra, noting how he originally wanted to release the film sooner but has since found out how long the editing process can take for a movie. Kross further revealed that he took a supporting role in the film even though he was offered the lead. "I also didn't want it to come off like a vanity project either, 'cause a lot of guys that are trying to push their way into Hollywood will do that."

"I took acting lessons from a gentleman by the name of Paul Rober in Toronto," Kross explained when asked if he's had any prior acting experience, noting that he had some lessons during his high school years. "The stuff that I've learned from him I've been able to use on TV now, like in my career." The star also added that he got the greenlight from WWE to do the film, and claimed that the higher-ups in the promotion were happy with the script he provided them with.

