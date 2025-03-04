WWE Hall Of Famer Jake The Snake Roberts Shares His Mt. Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

Every wrestler has their own personal Mount Rushmore when it comes to who are the greatest wrestlers of all time. Some focus on the impact a wrestler has had on the business, others focus on what someone did in between the ropes, and there are some people who prefer to pick a combination of those two categories. WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts was asked what his Mount Rushmore of wrestling was at the recent "For The Love of Wrestling" convention in the United Kingdom, and he decided to put his own spin on things.

"Well I think I'd have to put Steve Austin on it. Just because it is what it is, [Hulk] Hogan would have to be on it. Maybe Tricky Ricky Flair I don't know, yeah maybe he would show up for that...oops, and I'd like to think I would be on it. It's my Mount Rushmore, I can do what the hell I want." For context, Roberts called Flair "Tricky Ricky" as he was also scheduled to be at the For The Love of Wrestling convention, but was unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances.

Roberts shared the ring with all three of his selections on numerous occasions. He would challenge Flair for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship a number of times in 1982 to no avail, before eventually signing with WWE in 1986. However, due to his immense popularity with the fans, Roberts never had a lengthy feud with Hogan in WWE, only crossing paths at house shows and in battle royales, but he would end up playing a small role in Steve Austin's "Austin 3:16" promo in 1996 that would launch the Texas Rattlesnake into superstardom.

