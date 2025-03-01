WWE SmackDown Results 2/28 - Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton Appear, US Title #1 Contenders Tournament

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on February 28, 2025, coming to you live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada!

Shinsuke Nakamura will find out who his next challenger for the United States Championship is tonight, as Solo Sikoa collides with Andrade, Carmelo Hayes goes one-on-one with Braun Strowman, and Santos Escobar squares off with LA Knight in a trio of qualifiers. The winners will go on to face one another in a Triple Threat Match, with the victor earning themselves the right to challenge Nakamura at an undisclosed future date. Knight has made his intentions of recapturing the United States Championship crystal clear over the course of the last few weeks, while Nakamura helped Hayes and The Miz score a win over Knight and R-Truth last week. Meanwhile, Sikoa and Strowman have had a plethora of issues with one another, and Andrade and Escobar have faced each other a handful of times over the last year in singles and tag team matches.

The Rock made his return to WWE during last week's edition of "SmackDown", calling Cody Rhodes down to the ring. After voicing the respect that he has for the Undisputed WWE Champion and reminiscing on their shared camaraderie, The Rock told "The American Nightmare" that he wanted him to be his champion so that he could take him to new heights, and would stop at nothing until that happened including wanting his sold. As Rhodes continues pondering the response he will give to The Rock tomorrow night at WWE Elimination Chamber, he has something on his mind to share tonight.

Additionally, Trish Stratus and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will be making an appearance of their own as they prepare to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in tag team action at Elimination Chamber.