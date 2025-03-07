Kevin Nash Calls Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer One Of The Best Workers Of All Time

Across his almost 30-year-long career in pro wrestling, Kevin Nash competed against many of the greatest names of his generation and was a part of several tag teams and stables. According to Nash during an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, one man stood out as the best "worker" to him.

"I appreciate the athleticism [of wrestlers today] but when I watch somebody come down there and throw punches (...) before they send the guy off and do the athleticism?" Nash explained, criticizing the "egg-beater" punches that modern-day wrestlers throw at their opponents. "But work-rate doesn't mean f***ing doing a bunch of moves. Work-rate means telling a story – one of the best workers of all time was Hogan." The veteran further added that Hogan had a formula that was obvious and easy, and made for memorable moments the audience could react to.

"You watch him against The Rock in Toronto, and I mean, you know that's working!" Nash further explained. "That's the work. The work isn't whether or not you can do a f**king, like, land a Moonsault. That tells me that you f***ing either spent time on a trampoline." The veteran then criticized the "Suicide Dives" in multi-man matches where wrestlers wait outside for one or two of their opponents to hit them with a move. Nash then agreed with his co-host, Sean Oliver, who proclaimed that it's possible for a wrestler to be a great athlete but not a great worker.

