WWE NXT Results 3/4 - Zaria & Sol Ruca Face Chelsea Green & Piper Niven, North American Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on March 4, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Reigning Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will be competing in their first matches on "NXT" since the September 10, 2024 and October 31, 2023 editions of the show when they join forces to take on Zaria and Sol Ruca. The four women encountered one another during last Tuesday's episode of the show when they found themselves involved in a verbal exchange backstage.

Tony D'Angelo will be putting the North American Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Ridge Holland in a Steel Cage Match on the February 11 episode of "NXT" as he defends against Shawn Spears. This will be D'Angelo's first appearance on "NXT" programming since Izzi Dame turned her back on D'Angelo and the rest of The Family to join Spears, Brooks Jensen, and Niko Vance in the moments that followed his last defense. While Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo looked to seek his retribution against Spears in singles competition last week, he was ultimately unsuccessful.

Jaida Parker will be returning to action tonight as she goes head-to-head with Kelani Jordan. The two women have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past several weeks, meeting in a handful of physical and verbal confrontations including an incident on a bus surrounded by a number of their peers.