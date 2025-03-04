Former Champ Chavo Guerrero Announced For Upcoming TNA Impact Taping

Nearly a month after defeating Colin Delaney in AIW for his first match of 2025, four-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero is heading back to TNA.

On Tuesday afternoon, TNA announced that Guerrero will be returning to the promotion for the first time in six years after competing at Victory Road in 2019, when the company hosts a "TNA Impact" taping at El Paso County Coliseum on March 15.

BREAKING: The legendary former two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion Chavo Guerrero is coming to #TNAiMPACT in El Paso on March 15 at the El Paso County Coliseum. DETAILS: https://t.co/e2j5hnJNMN pic.twitter.com/Y8CiVyYkdA — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 4, 2025

After wrestling in WWE for 10 years, Guerrero joined TNA in 2012 and had the opportunity to work with the likes of Christopher Daniels, Kurt Angle, and AJ Styles while winning the TNA World Tag Team Championships on two occasions with Hernandez. However, in 2013 Guerrero left TNA to pursue an acting career and other opportunities outside of wrestling. He would also go on to compete on the independent wrestling scene throughout the 2010s.

In addition to the "TNA Impact" taping on March 15 in El Paso, the company will also present "TNA Sacrifice" on March 14, with both shows set to air on the TNA+ app. Each event in El Paso is also expected to feature TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, TNA X-Division Champion Moose, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich and many more.