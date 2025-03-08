WWE Great JBL Says This Future WCW Star Was Hulk Hogan-Big In Mexico

Hulk Hogan's star power during the 80s and 90s was a phenomenon that only a few wrestlers have reproduced in the years since, but the veteran's popularity was largely United States-based. Outside of the USA, the other wrestling scenes had their own Hogan-esque superstars, and according to John "Bradshaw" Layfield, veteran wrestler, Vampiro, was as big as the "Hulkster" in Mexico ahead of his WCW jump and had the potential to become huge in the USA.

During an episode of "Something To Wrestle," JBL recalled his brief stint in Mexico, where he realized he competed under Vampiro's gimmick as "Vampiro Americano" and why this ended up happening. "I go down there, I go to a press conference, no one smartens me up," he recalled. "So, I'm sitting at this press conference, and they ask me – the first question was 'Why did you choose the name Vampiro?' And I had never heard that name before in my life."

"Well, now all of a sudden, I'm Vampiro Americano," he added. "Vampiro – The Vampiro – was over like a million dollars. (...) That guy was like Hogan down there, he was huge!" JBL then explained that there was some heat between Vampiro and one of the local Mexican wrestlers, who wanted the future WCW star to be fired and used JBL to try and provoke Vampiro to do something crazy. "They want me to take his place – that's impossible! I'm too green, for one, to be able to take his place (...) much less, this guy was over like a freaking million dollars."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.