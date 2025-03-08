WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Explains Difference Between Good & Bad Highspot Matches

Online wrestling tribalism is usually focused on comparing promotions but oftentimes fans of earlier eras criticize the modern wrestling style, especially wrestlers who competed during said eras, like Arn Anderson. During an episode of his "ARN" podcast, Anderson and his co-host, Paul Bromwell, noted how the event they were watching kicked off with the fast-paced clash between Brian Pillman and Jushin Thunder Liger, which the veteran explained was a good choice to start the product with since it was a rare matchup.

"I mean, it was a high spot match and there's rotten high spot matches," Anderson said, "where nobody sells nothing, and there are great high spot matches where they have endings to spots that you never saw coming."

In the past, Anderson was more overt with his criticism of the implementation of high spots, specifically how often wrestlers kick out of something that should've once been a finisher. The veteran pointed to moves like the F5 and STF, which usually end matches and there was often a lot of drama ahead of the wrestler successfully hitting his move. Anderson then argued that a move that's kicked out of five times the week before isn't believable, and hurts the business, noting that young wrestlers seem to only want to rush through their popularity and hit the highest spot ever.

