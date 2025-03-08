WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

The "Wrestling Mount. Rushmore" is a popular term that veterans and fans alike often use when listing the four wrestlers that had the biggest impact on the industry or their viewpoint of it. Ever so often, veterans are asked who their "Wrestling Mount. Rushmore" is, and in a recent interview with "Monopoly Events," Mick Foley shared his list of four most impactful pro wrestlers, though his list often changes.

"I put Terry Funk on there, I put Shawn Michaels on there, I put Tommy Billington - The Dynamite Kid – because I'm a big fanatic of brawling, I put Bruiser Brody on there as well," the veteran claimed.

When it came to his own legacy, Foley noted that the proudest moment of his career was back in January 10th, 1995 after his match with Terry Funk. "We put it all on the line and I was really proud of the effort we put into that night," he recalled. "Honestly, I just want to be remembered by the men and women – in wrestling – as someone who treated people the way they wanted to be treated and hopefully the fans feel like I treated them well as well."

While Foley has officially been retired from wrestling since 2012, the veteran has been getting back into shape and been teasing a potential final match, and during an interview with "For The Love of Wrestling," he listed a few names including Kevin Owens and jokingly Ric Flair, but claimed his ideal opponent would've been Bray Wyatt.

