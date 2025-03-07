Tony Khan Explains Why He Let Recently Released AEW Stars Out Of Their Contracts

In the past few years AEW has also begun to release several stars after initially signing many who parted ways with WWE around 2020 to 2021, but while no where near WWE's infamous mass releases, it's still notable when it does happen. The most recent names to exit AEW were Ricky Saints (formerly Ricky Starks), Malakai Black, and Rey Fenix – who all appeared on television frequently at some point and held gold in the promotion. During the media call ahead of AEW Revolution this weekend, Tony Khan was asked why he decided to let go of the three aforementioned stars and what he uses to factor into the decision to release wrestlers.

"It is a case-by-case basis. I think everything is really a case-by-case basis," he explained. "There was a change from what I've been doing, but it just felt like the right thing for the company and everyone involved at this point."

While all the talent so far has been released from their contracts, Khan emphasizes that he approached each negotiation differently.

"They're all different situations, but in this case they, those did have similar outcomes," the AEW President said, pointing out that it's a fair question considering how differently he has approached releases in the past. Khan also stated that he simply decided it was the "right thing" to do in the case of letting the three former AEW stars out of their contracts.

