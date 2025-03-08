Video: Behind-The-Scenes Look At WWE 2K25 Ad Featuring Roman Reigns

In honor of the early access launch of "WWE 2K25" for fans who bought specific editions of the game, WWE released a behind-the-scenes video featuring Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Rhea Ripley, and more filming the commercial for the game. WWE dropped the video on their YouTube channel, where as of this writing, it has over 50,000 views.

The video features interviews with the director of the game as well as Heyman and Reigns. "The Wiseman" is shown acting out his scenes in the video, guiding fans through various aspects of play, including the brand new inclusion of The Island, a free roam experience where fans can buy items for their character and complete quests. Reigns said The Island and the Bloodline's integration into the game has been a long time coming.

"I'm not going to lie, we've been expecting this for a long time. We earned it a long time ago," Reigns said. "We created such a powerful narrative, such a compelling storyline that we can completely change the way this game is played. To be able to add in a new game mode with The Island, I mean we literally created a world. A WWE world."

At one point, Heyman comments that there were 75 people working on the commercial at the time and called it the most expensive commercial in the history of "WWE 2K" video games. The commercial was filmed over two days, with the first featuring Heyman and the second the WWE stars, including Reigns, Liv Morgan, and the original Bloodline versus Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.

Fans who purchased the Bloodline and Deadman editions of "WWE 2K25" received early access to the game, which began on Friday. The standard release for all gaming systems and PC players is March 14.