AEW Collision Live Coverage 3/8-Daniel Garcia's Latest TNT Title Defense, Wantanabe Vs. Deeb

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision" on March 8, 2025 live from Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, CA!

It's "Revolution" Eve! There's no "Face of the Revolution" match this year, but the TNT Championship will be defended tonight. Last Saturday, Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole were having an incredible match for the title when Shane Taylor Promotion interfered, leading to a non finish. Following the match, STP beat down both men. Garcia will put his title on the line against ROH Pure Champion, Lee Moriarty.

Ahead of her TBS Championship match against Mercedes Moné, Momo Watanbe will have a warm up match against Serena Deeb. Moné will be on commentary. Last week, Deeb challenged Queen Aminata to the first ever women's Pure match. Moné's "Grand Slam Australia" opponent, Harley Cameron, will also be in attendance.

Hologram has been having issues with Los Faccion Ingobernables. A few weeks ago, Hologram defeated The Beast Mortos. Mortos has been associated with LFI, despite some frustrations with them. Hologram looks to defeat Dralistico.

Before their tag title match against The Hurt Syndicate, The Outrunners will take on Premiere Athletes. The Opps will be in action. We will also hear from Kenny Omega & Cope ahead of their respective title matches tomorrow night.