Cody Rhodes Announced For Tonight's WWE Raw, Bianca Belair Reportedly In New York City

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania currently, and while both brands have their own world champions, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has a tendency to pass freely between brands, and will be doing so tonight. "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced that the "SmackDown" world champion will be appearing on "Raw" tonight in Madison Square Garden.

PWInsider Elite is confirming that Rhodes is in New York City for tonight's show. "SmackDown" star Bianca Belair is reportedly also in Manhattan, though it is not confirmed if she will be appearing on the show.

Rhodes is currently embroiled in a feud with TKO Group Holdings Board Member "The Final Boss" The Rock over his very soul. Rock convinced Number One Contender John Cena tp turn his back on Rhodes and the WWE fans at Elimination Chamber earlier this month, bloodying Rhodes with his own father's Rolex. Rhodes will face Cena at WrestleMania 41 for the title, with Rock haunting the edges of the picture.

Belair meanwhile was emotionally devastated by the revelation that her friend and tag partner Naomi attacked and injured her other friend and tag partner Jade Cargill. Cargill got a modicum of revenge at Elimination Chamber, but Belair is still caught in the middle of the heated feud. Belair and Naomi both shed tears during Naomi's revelation on Friday, and should Belair appear on tonight's show, the situation would likely be addressed.

Tonight's show will be the first "WWE Raw" to take place in the historic arena since 2022.