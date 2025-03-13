WWE Legend Lex Luger Looks Back On Lex Express Tour, Slamming Yokozuna

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Lex Luger will be one of the upcoming inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame. Luger, who said in the past he would love to be in the Hall of Fame, had his WWE career defined in July 1993 during his Lex Express tour when he slammed then-WWE Champion Yokozuna during a promotional event aboard the USS Intrepid vessel. While joining "Monopoly Events," Luger looked back on the summer of 1993.

"Bruce Prichard was acting like I had a rotten time. I had a great time on that tour, I don't know where Bruce was coming from, and he took footage where I was joking around, they made it look like kind of like I was being serious, being mean to a fan or something, that's okay. My family was upset, I go, 'They're spicing it up for A&E,' but all that to say I had a great time on the tour, the crowds were amazing, the fans were amazing, the buildup was huge," Luger recalled.

Luger remembered that around that time Yokozuna weighed in around 627 pounds. The week before the Intrepid event a walkthrough was done at WWE Headquarters where Luger practiced Yokozuna up to the position of slamming him but not to execute the move, joking that he was going to get a double hernia lifting Yoko. At the Intrepid event, Luger wore jeans and cowboy boots which was not a good choice as the boots do not provide good footing in the ring, causing concern for the slam.

"I told Yokozuna, I go, 'We can't do it. I'm on ice skates, I got no footing,' and Yoko, they said Japanese, but he was like a cool Samoan island boy, he would've been a great Bloodline member right now, he goes, 'No problem, brother. I got this, just get a wide stance.' So, he almost basically slammed himself, he was that agile," Luger would say. "Those island boys could go, they could really go,"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Monopoly Events" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.