WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin Addresses Relationship With Vince McMahon

There's no doubt that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Vince McMahon had a historic on-screen relationship together throughout the Attitude Era, creating some of the most iconic moments in wrestling whether they were enemies or allies. Similar to Austin, there have been several wrestlers who have worked closely with McMahon both on and off screen, but since the 79-year-old resigned as WWE CEO after being accused of sexual misconduct, many stars have indicated that they appreciate the opportunities McMahon gave them, but do not condone any of his allegations. In a recently interview with "The Schmo," Austin commented on his time working for McMahon and provided details on his long-time relationship with him.

"Man I loved working with that guy. He was flat out awesome, the showman through and through and third generation promoter and a guy who always wanted to put on the best show for the people. And that's what it's all about, putting on a good show for the people. So I love the guy and I enjoyed working with him."

Austin also outlined which opponents were his favorite to "Stunner" throughout his career, explaining that Scott Hall and The Rock were near the top of the list, but also included McMahon despite his tendency to take the finishing move in a "crappy" fashion.

