WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin Comments On Possible Match With CM Punk

Back in 2011, CM Punk and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin had a brief moment backstage, which heavily teased a potential clash between the two. Punk has noted in the past that Austin was one of his heroes growing up, making the fact that they never got into the ring a major "what if" moment in the "Second City Saint's" career and a dream match for CM Punk, especially when the two took part in an advertisement for the WWE'13 video game, wherein they shared a battle of words.

In a recent interview with Alex Hernandez, Austin was asked about his relationship with Punk and whether or not the two will ever go head-to-head down the road. "There are so many potential great matches, I'd have to draw a blank stare and think for five minutes," Austin said when asked if he has any dream matches at this point. "But yeah, would [Punk] be on the list? Of course."

"Me and Punk are friends from way back, there was a picture back from, you know, probably in my heyday," Austin recalled earlier. "He's a lot younger than I am, and we got a picture together, and so I think, you know, he was a Stone Cold fan back in the day, and I'm a CM Punk fan." The veteran did admit that they don't talk a lot but praised Punk for the promos he cuts and noted that they share mutual respect.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Alex Hernandez' YouTube channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.