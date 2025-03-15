Bully Ray Fondly Remembers WWE Hall Of Famer Mae Young On Their Table Anniversary

One of the most infamous powerbomb spots in WWE history occurred 25 years ago when Bubba Ray Dudley sent Mae Young, who was 77 years old at the time, through a table off the stage. The spot occurred on "WWE Raw" on March 14, 2000, when Dudley, now known as Bully Ray, had his tag team partner, D-Von Dudley, wheel Young out on a wheelchair. D-Von got the woman up into Bully Ray's arms, and the pair went crashing through the table below when he jumped off the stage. Bully Ray acknowledged the anniversary of the spot on "Busted Open Radio" and called it a moment that will live on in history.

"Thank you, Mae," he said. "I will always remember you. I will always love you. I try and remember you on your birthday. I try and remember you on the day you passed away and I pay you homage and respect today, because you did so much for me and D-Von and to become friends with you after this whole ordeal and to be a fellow Hall of Famer along with you. Be able to hug and kiss you when I said 'hello' to you was such an absolute pleasure. God bless you, Mae Young, in heaven. Thank you for getting us over."

Bully Ray has spoken highly of Young over the years. Back in 2016, he said Young even went to Vince McMahon to ask to do a table bump off the top of a cage, which never came to fruition. Young, who got into the wrestling business in 1941, died at her home in South Carolina in 2014 at the age of 90.

