Ultimate Warrior Changed WWE History With This WrestleMania Win

The year is 1990. A new decade has emerged from the broken down shell of the end of the 1980s, Phil Collins is once again on top of the charts, and the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" have gone from lovable cartoon characters to dominating the global box office with their own feature-length movie. While the decade would look wildly different at the end of 1999 compared to the start of 1990, it was clear that this new decade would come equipped with brave new ideas, with some of them creating worldwide trends, and others being lost to time for better or for worse.

Wrestling was one of the industries that saw the most change across the 110-year span of the 1990s. If you looked at the World Wrestling Federation at the end of 1999 compared to what fans saw at the start of 1990, you would likely think it was a completely different company. The first big idea to shake up the status quo of the company came at the first WrestleMania of the 1990s, WrestleMania VI, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

While future WWE Champions like Edge and Christian were sitting in their capital's Skydome for the biggest wrestling event of the year, two men were getting ready to put on a match that would determine the true face of sports entertainment. In one corner, the WWE Champion Hulk Hogan. He was a man who had main evented four of the previous five WrestleMania's, and showed no signs of slowing down. In the other corner, is the WWE Intercontinental Champion, and potential future face of the company, The Ultimate Warrior. It was a match that was destined to be historic from the moment it was booked, but how did the match, and the aftermath, change WWE's future forever?