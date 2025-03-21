WWE Legend JBL Details Whe He Was On Freddie Prize Jr's 'S*** List'

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield rubbed several people the wrong way backstage during his career. JBL's aggressive and loud personality was not just an on-screen character as some of his peers have labelled him a bully for how he used to act in the locker room and on the road. JBL addressed his reputation on "Something to Wrestle," specifically acknowledging that he was not favored by for WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.

"When Freddie first came in, I'm a big fan of 'Scooby-Doo,' and I called him 'Scooby-Doo' every time he came in, but I called him Scooby-Doo as a term of a endearment. He later said, 'That guy wouldn't even give me the respect of me name,' he thought I was just messing with him,' JBL said while also noting that he and Prinze have since become friends.

JBL recognized that he was on Prinze's "s- list" from what was a genuine misunderstanding as the former WWE Champion was a fan of Prinze's role as Fred Jones in the 2002 "Scooby-Doo" live action film. JBL also remembered a night in WWE where he went off-script for a promo, angering former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon who took out his frustration on Prinze.

"(Vince) threw Freddie out of Gorilla [Position]. Well, Freddie did not throw me under the bus; he didn't tell Vince that I went on my own, went rogue and did it. So, when I come back, I went straight to Vince and I say, 'Vince listen, that was on me... I thought my idea was better, it wasn't,' JBL recalled before bringing up that McMahon wrote the original promo. "(Vince) let Freddie back in Gorilla. We found out later that both of us had refused to stooge the other one so we both became friends after that so no more heat any longer between me and Freddie."

