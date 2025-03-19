Eddy Thorpe Handed First WWE NXT Underground Loss

Eddy Thorpe has been a thorn in Trick Williams' side for nearly three months, and on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," Thorpe and Williams attempted to settle the score in an NXT Underground match. While Williams overcame Thorpe to issue the latter's first-ever loss in an Underground match, the arrival of the NXT Champion Oba Femi, four masked men, and Je'Von Evans quickly overshadowed Williams' incredible achievement.

Thorpe and Williams almost immediately began throttling each other to the floor, with neither man staying on top of their opponent for long. Williams gained a brief advantage when he rolled himself and Thorpe to the outside, where Thorpe was rammed side-first into the steel steps. The fight continued to spill to the outside of the ring several times. Thorpe nearly had his opponent beat when he tossed Williams into the commentary booth, but Williams quickly recovered and nailed Thorpe with several powerslams. After muscling out of Thorpe's following armbar attempt, Williams landed the Trick Knee to knock his opponent out for a flash knockout to end Thorpe's undefeated streak in Underground matches.

Williams wasted no time reveling in his victory, and immediately took to the microphone to call out Femi. The champion obliged, but before Williams and Femi could engage in a war of words, four masked individuals came to incite panic in the Underground. The group, christened by Vic Joseph as "Deep Slate," are not new to NXT, and have been antagonizing various stars over the past few weeks, including Fraxiom and Evans.

It is unclear whether Williams will immediately go after Femi's NXT Championship heading into Stand and Deliver, or if he will enter a program with the up-and-coming Evans. Deep Slate's intentions remain unknown, as the four men did not make any physical contact with Williams, Evans, or Femi in Tuesday's closing chaos. Thorpe's plans for Stand and Deliver remain similarly unclear.