How One Historic WrestleMania Match Stole The Show And Caused Backstage Chaos

"WrestleMania" is known for "'Mania Moments" and excellent matches. For years, women's matches were not usually known for either one of these because WWE didn't book them as being important and barely gave them any time, let alone substance. Along came women like Lita, Beth Phoenix, Trish Stratus, and Mickie James. WWE eventually budged and started booking them better while giving them more storylines and actually letting them wrestle.

One of the women's "WrestleMania" matches that's considered one of the best women's matches from "WrestleMania 22" when Stratus faced James for the former's Women's Title. At the time, James was obsessed with Stratus. The storyline added much to their match, which featured two outstanding wrestlers. During her title reign, Stratus has become an even better wrestler. James had long been one of the division's best and this match showcased how talented these two were. Although James was the heel, she was over with the crowd.

While the match was great, there's an infamous moment that stands out the most. James grabbed Stratus by her crotch, followed by making a taboo gesture to the camera. The move insinuated that there was a romantic relationship between the women. James thought the spot made sense for their story and that it would be well received backstage.

During an interview with "Wrestlecast Radio", James revealed Vince McMahon screamed at her. " I came back through the curtain and Vince was really mad. In the moment it had seemed amazing to me. I thought 'Vince will love this.'" "'Crass' is the word I got. He didn't like it at all. He told me 'we're going to have to go back and edit that out. Do you know how much time (this will take)?'"

In another interview with "Ring the Belles", James said that the moment was not approved. After the negative reaction, she "felt horrible. After this super huge high moment, I just felt so defeated. I was like, 'yeah, I didn't read the room right at all." In the years since, many fans have embraced the moment and see it in a positive light.