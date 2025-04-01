Former AEW Star Saraya Opens Up About Working With Toni Storm

Earlier this week it was announced that AEW star Saraya had departed from the company. Saraya made her return to in-ring competition through AEW in 2022 after a near five-year absence due to retirement from injury while in WWE. One of the biggest moments of her AEW run was winning the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2023 in her home country of England after making her entrance accompanied by her family. While joining "The Takedown on SI," Saraya reflected on her time in AEW.

"I was terrified the whole time and a lot of people jumped down my throat and was attacking me about it but that aside, all I wanted to do was come and just help the division," Saraya would say. "Maybe people don't think I did but I know a majority know, they can see that- I feel that I did help a lot, and it's like a lot of things behind the scenes."

Saraya brought up how she was on a losing streak in AEW, wanting those she shared the ring with to get their "rub." The former NXT Women's Champion acknowledged that she feels a need to uplift others, now that she is nearing the end of her career. Saraya then highlighted the work she did with Toni Storm before Storm became "Timeless," giving praise to the current AEW Women's World Champion.

"Toni's blossomed now which is amazing... Just to see how much she's grown as a performer, and I'm not taking credit by the way, I'm just saying I got to watch her and help her in a little tiny fraction of her exploding career," Saraya remembered also noting that she and Ruby Soho helped Storm overcome her anxiety with promos. "She is making wrestling fun and exciting again and I love that and it's just funny seeing her from two years ago to now, you know, while she was still scared to pick up a microphone."

