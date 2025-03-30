Randy Orton's WWE Kiss Had Fans Outraged

Randy Orton has embodied a variety of heel personas throughout his illustrious career, but he was never more of a sadistic character than he was in 2009. In the lead-up to his WrestleMania 25 World Heavyweight Championship match with Triple H, "The Viper" pulled off a stunt that has been remembered as one of the most devious acts in WWE history.

Before winning the Royal Rumble in 2009, in addition to chasing the World Heavyweight Championship, Orton vowed to make the McMahon family's life a living hell. He initiated his plan by punting WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the head a week before the Rumble, but once Orton had ensured he would be in the main event of WrestleMania, he wanted to make things more personal with Triple H.

On an episode of "WWE Raw," Orton had ordered his Legacy faction members Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase Jr. to attack Triple H, eventually leading the group to handcuff him to the ring ropes. However, before Orton could inflict any further pain on the World Heavyweight Champion, Stephanie McMahon would come to her husband's aid and plead to the "Apex Predator" to stop his attack. Unfortunately, the "Billion Dollar Princess's" efforts would only make things worse for Triple H and the McMahon family.

Being annoyed with Stephanie's interruption, Orton grabbed her by the hair, pulled her inside the ring, and hit his patented hanging DDT, while the "King Of Kings" was forced to watch. However, Orton was still not satisfied. In what is one of the most despicable heel actions in wrestling history, Orton kissed an unconscious McMahon who was laid out on the ring mat, while Triple H desperately tried to break free from the handcuffs.

Today, fans consider Orton to be one of the best heel characters of all time, thanks to his psychotic run in 2009, but his controversial kiss with McMahon is a moment the audience will never forget, even if they try.