AEW's Billy Gunn Discusses Training, Tagging With Former WWE Star Baron Corbin

Bishop Dyer, formerly and better known as Baron Corbin from his time in WWE, has had a few independent wrestling matches with Game Changer Wrestling and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling since leaving WWE. Last month at MLP Mayhem Night 2, Dyer tagged with AEW star Billy Gunn to defeat Matt Cardona and Thom Latimer. Both Dyer and Gunn recently joined "Busted Open" where Gunn spoke about his relationship with Dyer that dates back more than a decade.

"The funny thing is I've actually known him before his wrestling career, right before he was going to the [WWE] Performance Center... now if you know me you know that I hate training football people (laughs), but because they're entitled, but you know what, not just because he's sitting here but he was awesome, he was one of the one that always wanted to learn, always wanted to do- and I'd always sit in the ring after our classes if he wasn't in my class cause I knew he was coming," Gunn recalled.

The WWE Hall of Famer brought up how Dyer was regularly seeking advice from Gunn outside of classes, putting in work that the DX member says has to be done. Gunn was a trainer for the "WWE NXT" brand from 2012 to 2015 which is where he began working with Dyer who had started development a few months prior to Gunn's hiring following the former WWE United States Champion's small stint in the NFL. Now having shared the ring with Dyer, Gunn commented on teaming with him.

"It was kind of along the same feelings as tagging with my kids (Austin and Colten Gunn). The first time I did that and was working with my kids, it's such a cool experience that a lot of guys- they don't get to experience that," Gunn would say. "Right when I thought that my career was complete like it was, I get to compete with my kids and then I get to work with (Dyer)... I feel I can retire like right now and never do this again."

