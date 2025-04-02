WCW Star Perry Saturn Opens Up About Relationship With Terri Runnels

In the summer of 2000, Perry Saturn joined forces with Terri Runnels, who portrayed his on-screen manager and girlfriend in WWE. According to Saturn, their connection translated behind-the-scenes as well, with the former WWE European Champion crediting her in his process of improving himself as a human.

"She's one of the first women that I really was friends with because you know how s***ty men can be. You always had that in the back of your mind," Saturn told fellow WWE alumni Maven Huffman. "Day one, when they put us together, Terri tells me, she was being very forward, 'Listen, Perry I'll do anything you want to do out there, but you got to understand, I'm not going to f*** you,' so I knew. Now I'm a severe drug addict, so I don't want to draw unnecessary attention to me, so I never hit on her. Terri helped me be a better person. Terri is awesome."

"Every match, we'd get in the back, she'd immediately run to the water and get me and the person I work with the water," Saturn continued. "Never had to ask her to do that."

On camera, Saturn recalled Runnels' impressive ability to execute spots without him even having to communicate them to her beforehand. Per Maven, Stacy Keibler offered up similar traits toward he and Randy Orton, while also adding that she "kept [them] in line." The on-screen partnership between Saturn and Runnels spanned one year until the latter left the former for Raven due to Perry choosing "Moppy," an inanimate mop, over Runnels.

