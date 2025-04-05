Former WWE Star Saraya Recalls Fiery, Violent Total Divas Scene That Didn't Air

For nearly 10 seasons, "Total Divas" delivered some of the most iconic reality TV moments from WWE's most popular female stars. Tamina fighting a stranger, Natalya and Summer Rae's hair pull fight, and Brie Bella entering "Brie Mode" after a few drinks, continues to be some of the most memorable scenes in the show's history. However, according to former AEW star Saraya, also previously known as Paige in WWE, there was one scene during her first season of "Total Divas" that the company didn't want to air on television.

"We were at Fandango's house party and this girl came over and she was just drunk and she was just trying to make everything about her, she was just one of those people. Anyway, she calls Natty the n-bomb, and I was like, 'what the f**k,' and then she starts talking a bunch of s**t to her ... I had like a snapback on and she just smacks the back of it and knocks it off and I got so mad, and then I just head-butted her and I'm on the floor just f***ing going off on her." Saraya said. "Then I'm dragging this girl and I'm like f***ing shoving her face in the carpet, like she pissed, like she's a dog, it's just like, 'you stupid b***h, like how dare you f***ing talk to us like that ... we could not put that on air." Saraya said on the "Lightweights Podcast."

Saraya also explained that the altercation she got herself into at Fandango's party was during the filming of her first ever "Total Divas" episode, which was another reason WWE didn't want to air the scene.

