Saraya Looks Back On WWE Women's Revolution, #GiveDivasAChance

After several years of female wrestlers not being taken seriously on WWE's main roster, a moment created by fans changed the wrestling industry forever, when the trend #GiveDivasAChance broke the internet in 2015. Performers such as the Bella Twins and AJ Lee had become frustrated by being ignored and began advocating for more TV opportunity and time to wrestle. Many mark this point in time as the most influential period of the Women's Revolution, but former WWE star Saraya recently voiced her opinion on who's truly responsible for the movement.

"A lot of people think maybe it's the Four Horsewoman or I like to say, we lit the match and I think me, AJ, Emma and the Bella's lit the match ... you had wrestlers that were grinding and trying to get women taken seriously and then it just needed someone to pretty much just kick down that door." Saraya said on the "Lightweights Podcast."

The two-time Divas Champion also reflected on choosing to only wrestle for 10 seconds with her fellow competitors to protest against the lack of time given on TV each week. Initially, it seemed they would be punished for their actions, but once fans began the infamous divas trend, it changed the way the promotion viewed their value.

"We were just like f**k this, we have 2 minutes to try and tell a story? This is ridiculous, we can't do that. So we decided we're going to go in there and give them 10 seconds ... we got in a little bit of trouble, but it didn't last long because the fans came about and they did the "Give Divas A Chance" trend ... with the fans behind us, it kind of made Vince [McMahon] open his eyes."

